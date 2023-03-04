Xiaomi teases Fire OS-powered Redmi smart TV, likely to be Amazon exclusive

Xiaomi, the Chinese electronics company, is gearing up to launch a new Redmi Smart TV in India, and for the first time, it will feature Fire OS. The company has been teasing the launch of this new TV, and now we have an official date - March 14.

Amazon has set up a dedicated microsite for the new TV, which will feature Fire OS 7. The TV will come with a Smart Control Hub and a one-for-all remote control, and Xiaomi has collaborated with Amazon for the first time to bring this Fire OS experience to its customers. While Xiaomi has mostly launched its TVs with Android TV OS, it will be exciting to see how it fares with Fire OS.

Experience the excitement of curtain raiser performances from the comfort of your home.



Stay Tuned!#FireUp pic.twitter.com/mcQv20qN09 — Xiaomi TV India (@XiaomiTVIndia) March 2, 2023

The TV's listing suggests that it will have a bezel-less design and a metallic build. Additionally, it is confirmed to come with support for Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth version 5.0, Miracast, and Apple AirPlay. We can expect some exciting specs on the visual and audio parts, making it a comprehensive package for entertainment enthusiasts.

Xiaomi has previously launched Smart TVs with Fire OS globally, under the Xiaomi F2 TV range. These models come in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch sizes and feature a metal unibody design. They support 4K Ultra screen resolution, MEMC, HDR10, HLG, a 90% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 1.07 billion colours, making them impressive options for those seeking a high-quality viewing experience.

The price of the TV has not been revealed yet, but Xiaomi is known for its affordable pricing strategy, so we can expect it to be reasonably priced.

Also read

Instagram now lets users post GIFs in comments, here's how it works

Elon Musk says his Twitter posts were not boosted, plans to take legal action against employee