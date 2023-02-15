Xiaomi TV Stick 4K launched in India, see pricing and specs

Xiaomi has finally introduced the 4K edition of its TV Stick, which was released globally back in December 2021. The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is a compact and portable streaming device that can transform any TV with an HDMI port into a smart TV.

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K has a sleek and simple design, with a small and lightweight body that's easy to carry around. It comes with a USB cable for power and an HDMI connector to plug into your TV. The device also has a built-in Wi-Fi antenna, allowing it to connect to the internet wirelessly.

It runs on the Android TV 11 operating system, giving you access to a variety of streaming apps and services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. It also has built-in Chromecast support, allowing you to cast content from your smartphone or tablet directly to your TV.

One of the most significant features of the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is its support for 4K Ultra HD resolution, providing you with clear and vivid picture quality. It also supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Dolby Vision, giving you a more dynamic and lifelike viewing experience.

Another notable feature of the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is its voice control capability. You can use Google Assistant to search for content, control playback, and even control your smart home devices.

One of the main drawbacks of the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is its limited storage capacity. The device has only 8GB of internal storage, which can fill up quickly if you download a lot of apps or store large files. However, this can be easily remedied by using an external storage device or streaming content instead of downloading it. Another potential drawback is that the device may not be compatible with all TV models. Some users have reported issues with compatibility, particularly with older TV models.

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K will be available on the official Xiaomi website for Rs 4,999 starting February 20.

