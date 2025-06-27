Xiaomi unleashes SU7 Ultra with Nürburgring-Limited Edition and Track Package in China

Xiaomi EV has officially launched its high-performance flagship, the SU7 Ultra, offering two new variants that push the envelope of electric vehicle engineering: the “Track Package” and the exclusive “Nürburgring Limited Edition”.

Priced at RMB 529,900 for the base Ultra model, the optional Track Package bumps up the total cost to RMB 629,900. Meanwhile, the collector-grade Nürburgring Limited Edition carries a steep tag of RMB 814,900 and will be limited to just 100 units, with only 10 available for the 2025 model year.

From the outset, Xiaomi designed the SU7 Ultra with one mission: conquer the Nürburgring Nordschleife. It has done just that, setting a record as the fastest electric executive vehicle on the iconic German circuit with a time of 7:04.957. An even faster prototype clocked in at 6:22.091, securing third place overall and establishing a new record in the prototype category.

The Track Package equips the SU7 Ultra with performance upgrades that include Bilstein EVO R height-adjustable coilovers, ENDLESS brake pads, and dual sets of Pirelli tyres for both everyday and semi-slick circuit use. Other features include a carbon fibre roof, U-shaped 21-inch forged wheels, and carbon fibre rear wheel arches.

Underneath, the Hyper Tri-Motor setup delivers a staggering 1,548 PS, enabling acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 1.98 seconds and a top speed of 350 km/h. According to Xiaomi, this track-ready vehicle was refined at the Nürburgring itself to deliver extreme handling and control.

The Nürburgring Limited Edition goes further. It bundles the Track Package and adds carbon fibre racing bucket seats with FIA-certified 6-point harnesses, a half-roll cage replacing the rear seats, and an underbody aero panel generating 44kg of downforce during high-speed use.

The car also features carbon fibre enhancements across the body and interior, distinctive ‘Ultra Lightning’ decals, and an exclusive in-car badge identifying its limited status.

“This model isn’t just about speed. It’s about delivering a premium, race-inspired driving experience in a four-door EV that’s road-legal yet track-proven,” said Xiaomi EV in a statement.

Orders for both variants are now open in Mainland China via the Xiaomi EV App and WeChat Mini Program.