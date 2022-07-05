Xiaomi’s CyberDog showcased in India: Here’s what you need to know about it

Xiaomi recently showcased its bio-inspired quadruped robot CyberDog in India that’s been designed for the open-source community and developers. The company is going to be displaying the CyberDog at Mi Homes across the country in Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad.

The Xiaomi CyberDog is powered by the Nividia Jetson Xavier NX AI Supercomputer for Embedded Edge Systems which include 384 CUDA Cores, 48 Tensor Cores, a 6 Carmel ARM CPU, and 2 deep learning acceleration engines, and is paired with 128GB of SSD storage. The robot comes equipped with 11 high-precision sensors including touch sensors, cameras, ultrasonic sensors, GPS modules, etc, that provide feedback for guided movements and the CyberDog can adapt to complex terrains easily.

It has been calibrated by the company’s in-house servo motors and the CyberDog has a maximum torque output and rotation speed up to 32N·m/220Rpm. Powered by this, the CyberDog can conduct a range of high-speed movements up to 3.2m/s and actions such as backflips.

The CyberDog has a whole bunch of camera sensors including AI interactive cameras, binocular ultra-wide-angle fisheye cameras, the Intel RealSense D450 Depth module, etc, and the company says that it can be trained with a computer vision algorithm.

On top of this vision sensor system, the CyberDog comes with autonomous object tracking, SLAM, and centimeter-scale obstacle avoidance and navigation. Powered with this, the CyberDog can analyse its surroundings in real-time, avoid obstacles, create navigational maps, and plot its destination. It can also track human posture and face recognition.

The CyberDog can be controlled and commanded by voice assistants and a wake word. Additionally, for manual controls, there is a remote and a smartphone app. It can also be customized by developers via three USB Type-C ports and one HDMI port.

The company is currently just showcasing the CyberDog across Mi Homes, there are no details yet about how much it might cost or how can one buy it.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro with always-on display, GPS support launched: Price, specifications

Also Read: Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro, Xiaomi 12S Ultra with Leica-tuned cameras, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC launched: Price, specifications