Xiaomi’s flagship Xiaomi 12 Pro to launch in India on April 27

Xiaomi has announced that it is going to launch its new flagship in India on April 27. The “Showstopper” Xiaomi 12 Pro is going to be launched in this market just a few weeks after the smartphone was unveiled in China.

While we don’t know a whole lot about the Xiaomi 12 Pro, the company has created quite a buzz on social media by teasing its features and camera prowess. Xiaomi has been posting on social media regarding Xiaomi 12 Pro’s camera capabilities showing off what it can do and it appears to have gotten people excited. Also, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is going to be the first smartphone from the company in India to drop the Mi branding.

The flagship of the 𝑓𝑢𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑒 is coming home — #Xiaomi12Pro 5G is launching on 27.04.22!

When we said we would get you "𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗿", we meant it!



The Xiaomi 12 Pro succeeds the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge and the Xiaomi 11T that also dropped the ‘Mi’ moniker, but they were mid-rangers and this is a flagship.

The launch teaser Xiaomi calls the Xiaomi 12 Pro a ‘showstopper’, and speculations have it that the company might launch multiple devices at the April 27 event. And, Xiaomi has scheduled their launch a day before OnePlus’ where the latter is going to launch the OnePlus 10R and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, along with the OnePlus Nord Buds.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is available for $999 (Rs 76,300 approx) globally and Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra in India for roughly around the same price, so it is possible that the Xiaomi 12 Pro might carry a similar Rs 70,000 to Rs 75,000 price tag.

