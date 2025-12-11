Xiaomi's Redmi 15C 5G sale begins in India: Check pricing, availability, and offers

The new Redmi 15C 5G officially went on sale in India today, 11 December, with purchasing commencing at 12 noon IST. The device enters the competitive budget 5G segment, offering a feature set aimed at providing high value to the Indian consumer base.

Key Specifications

The Redmi 15C 5G boasts a large 6.9-inch display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, which contributes to a smoother viewing and scrolling experience. Under the bonnet, the handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor, capable of handling everyday tasks and moderate performance demands. The phone operates on Xiaomi HyperOS 2. A significant highlight is the robust 6,000mAh battery, designed for extended usage. This is paired with 33W Turbo Charging, which the manufacturer claims can recharge the battery to 50% in a rapid 28 minutes.

Photography is managed by a 50MP AI Dual Camera setup on the rear, alongside an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The device also features up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, and carries an IP64 rating for improved dust and splash resistance.

Pricing and Availability

The Redmi 15C 5G is available across three memory configurations, allowing buyers to select the model that best fits their needs and budget:

4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: ₹12,499

6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: ₹13,999

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: ₹15,499

The sale is live across major channels, including the official Mi.com website, popular e-commerce platforms, and authorised retail partners across India. Buyers can choose from three available colour variants: Midnight Black, Moonlight Blue, and Dusk Purple.