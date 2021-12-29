Xiaomi’s Watch S1, Buds 3 launched alongside the Xiaomi 12 series

Xiaomi’s Tuesday launch was not just about the Xiaomi 12 flagship series, the company also launched a new smartwatch and pair of earbuds as well at the event. The Xiaomi Watch S1 and Xiaomi Buds 3 made their debut alongside the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and the Xiaomi 12X.

Xiaomi’s Watch S1 is the company’s most premium smartwatch we’ve seen yet and it comes with a stainless-steel frame, sapphire glass protection, along with a leather wristband option. The Xiaomi Buds 3 is the latest addition to Xiaomi’s list of truly wireless stereo (TWS) solutions. And feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and HiFi audio support.

Xiaomi Watch S1 specs

The Xiaomi Watch S1 has a 1.43-inch circular AMOLED display with 466 x 466 pixels resolution. The watch has sapphire glass for protection and is compatible with devices running on Android 6.0 and newer or iOS 10.0 or newer OS. The Watch S1 has 117 sports modes and has a 5ATM waterproof build.

With a compatible smartphone, the Xiaomi Watch S1 can be used to check notifications and navigate through messages. It also has a microphone and speaker to allow users to attend to calls from the wrist.

The Xiaomi Watch S1 has support for blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) and heart rate tracking along with GNSS positioning for precise location tracking, and NFC for touchless payments. Other connectivity options on the Xiaomi Watch S1 include Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5.2.

There is a 470mAh battery on the Xiaomi Watch S1 and it promises to deliver up to 12 days of regular usage and 24 hours of standby time on a single charge.

Xiaomi Buds 3 specs

The Xiaomi Buds 3 have an ultra-dynamic dual-magnetic driver unit that the company claims will help deliver audio output with detailing across levels. There is also an independent rear cavity along with a metal mesh on the buds that help enable precise control of low-frequency dynamics.

Xiaomi has included its proprietary HRFT tuning curve that, as the company explains, helps enable studio-level sound quality.

The Xiaomi Buds 3 have three microphones that work to reduce ambient noises of up to 40 decibels and the buds support three distinct ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) modes - Mild Noise Reduction, Balanced Noise Reduction, and Deep Noise Reduction.

The Xiaomi Buds 3 are IP55-rated for dust and water resistance and support touch gestures for taking calls and controlling audio output. The buds support Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and promise up to 32 hours of battery life when used with the charging case. By themselves, the buds promise up to 7 hours of playback time on a single charge without ANC. The charging case on the Xiaomi Buds 3 supports USB Type-C and wireless charging as well.

Xiaomi Watch S1, Xiaomi Buds 3 price and availability

The Xiaomi Watch S1 is priced at CNY 1,049 (Rs 12,300 approx) for the Viton wristband option, and the one with the leather wristband is priced at CNY 1,099 (Rs 12,900 approx). The smartwatch has been launched in Obsidian Black with Black Viton Strap and a Streamer Silver with Brown and Blue Leather Strap options.

The Xiaomi Buds 3 are priced at CNY 449 (Rs 5,300 approx) and are available in Black Jade and First Snow White colours.

Both these devices will be available in China from December 31. Xiaomi is yet to announce any details regarding when these will be available in other markets.

