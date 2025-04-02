You can now subscribe to Apple TV+ as an add-on with Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has expanded its range of add-on subscription services in India with the addition of Apple TV+. Prime members can now subscribe to Apple TV+ directly through the Prime Video app for ₹99 per month, gaining access to a wide selection of Apple Originals.

The integration of Apple TV+ on Prime Video provides users with a seamless viewing experience, enabling them to explore exclusive shows and movies without needing to switch between apps.

Prime Video’s vice president of international, Kelly Day, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We're delighted to continue to roll out Apple TV+ on Prime Video with the launch in India, bringing customers an even greater selection of TV shows and films, all in one app experience."

Gaurav Bhasin, head of marketplace (add-on subscriptions and movie rentals) at Prime Video India, highlighted the value of integrating Apple TV+ into Prime Video’s growing content library, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome Apple TV+ and its stellar content to Prime Video’s extensive library in India. We are certain that Prime members will enjoy the easy access to Apple Originals with a simple add-on subscription."

Add-On Subscription Benefits

Prime Video’s add-on subscriptions aim to simplify content discovery and payment management for users. Those who subscribe to the new Apple TV+ add-on will be able to manage all their premium content in one place without needing to manage multiple accounts, passwords, billing dates, or even switch between apps. Content libraries of Prime Video and Apple TV+ will also be unified, making it easier to download content and manage data.

A Growing Range of Streaming Options

Apple TV+ joins a diverse selection of add-on subscriptions already available on Prime Video, including Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Crunchyroll, BBC Player, Sony Pictures - Stream, MGM+, FanCode, and more.