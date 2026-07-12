'You pay for AI twice': Satya Nadella's 'Reverse Information Paradox' raises a billion-dollar question

Every prompt typed into an AI chatbot, every correction made to its response and every workflow refined could be quietly creating value beyond the organisation using it. That's the concern Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella has put at the centre of a new debate, arguing that the next frontier of AI isn't just building smarter models — it's deciding who owns the knowledge generated while using them.

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In a lengthy post on X (formally twitter), Nadella introduced what he calls the "Reverse Information Paradox," arguing that artificial intelligence has flipped a decades-old economic theory on its head.

Drawing on Nobel Prize-winning economist Kenneth Arrow's famous "Information Paradox," he said AI has reversed the equation: instead of sellers risking the loss of knowledge to make a sale, buyers now risk giving away their proprietary knowledge simply by using AI effectively.

"You essentially pay for intelligence twice, once with money, and again with something even more valuable: the proprietary knowledge you must reveal to make that intelligence useful," Nadella wrote.

AI's hidden exchange

According to Nadella, enterprises don't simply consume AI — they continuously train it. Every prompt employees write, every evaluation they perform and every correction they make contributes to what he describes as "intelligence exhaust."

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This "exhaust" isn't traditional data. Instead, it represents institutional know-how accumulated through daily interactions with AI systems. Over time, Nadella argued, these traces can become an invaluable competitive asset—one that may gradually benefit AI providers if companies lack sufficient control over how their interactions are used.

"The better you want the model to perform, the more of that knowledge you have to feed it," he noted.

From protecting data to protecting learning

Nadella believes enterprises need to rethink what they are securing. In the cloud era, organisations focused on protecting data. In the AI era, he argues, the more valuable asset is learning — the collective memory, feedback, evaluations, adapted models and decision-making patterns that evolve as employees work with AI.

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He said organisations need a new trust boundary, ensuring that nothing — including prompts, interaction traces or institutional knowledge — crosses outside the enterprise without explicit consent.

Nadella also argued that businesses should retain the right to use outputs generated by AI models to fine-tune or train their own systems, enabling them to align models with their operational and accountability requirements.

5 principles for enterprise AI

To address the challenge, Nadella outlined five priorities for businesses adopting AI.

The first is Control, which involves retaining ownership of enterprise memory, evaluations, feedback, decisions and institutional context.

Second is Capability, encouraging companies to build private learning environments where AI models can be trained or customised without exposing proprietary knowledge.

Third is Choice, allowing enterprises to remain independent of any single AI model by separating the orchestration layer from the underlying models.

The fourth principle is Cost, where organisations can combine different models and workflows in the most efficient way without compromising quality.

Finally comes Compound, which Nadella described as creating a continuous learning loop that enables AI investments to grow in value over time while keeping that value within the enterprise.

Growing debate over AI ownership

Nadella also questioned what he sees as an imbalance in today's AI ecosystem. While he acknowledged the importance of allowing AI companies to train models using publicly available data, he argued that enterprises deserve equivalent rights over the knowledge generated through their own AI usage.

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Quoting Palantir CEO Alex Karp, Nadella said enterprises increasingly want control over their computing infrastructure, AI models, data stack and competitive advantage rather than seeing those assets flow elsewhere.

His broader message is that AI is changing what organisations accumulate. Data may have been the defining asset of the cloud era, but learning is becoming the defining asset of the AI era. As businesses race to deploy increasingly capable AI systems, Nadella argues that protecting this accumulated intelligence — not just the underlying data — could determine who captures the long-term value of the technology.