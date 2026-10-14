Your feed, your control: Facebook lets you tell AI what content to show, check details about new AI feed control

Meta is giving Facebook users more control over their feed and reels, allowing them to tell the platform what content they want to watch. Currently, Facebook uses recommendation systems to select posts, videos, and creators and decide what content you might like. Now, Meta's new AI-powered feature, called “Your Algorithm,” lets users explain their preferences and what topics they want to see more often or less often.
This means your Facebook feed will not solely depend on Facebook's automated decisions, as you’ll be able to directly communicate your interests and content preferences to the platform. In a company blog post, Meta said, “You can directly add and manage the topics you want to see in Feed and Reels. Think of it as a dedicated space to tell us exactly what you’re into.”