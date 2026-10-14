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Your feed, your control: Facebook lets you tell AI what content to show, check details about new AI feed control

Your feed, your control: Facebook lets you tell AI what content to show, check details about new AI feed control

Your Algorithm is touted as a conversational AI-powered tool that allows users to directly shape and fine-tune their Feed and Reels recommendations.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 4:44 PM IST
Your feed, your control: Facebook lets you tell AI what content to show, check details about new AI feed controlMeta said, " Think of it as a dedicated space to tell us exactly what you’re into.”

Meta is giving Facebook users more control over their feed and reels, allowing them to tell the platform what content they want to watch. Currently, Facebook uses recommendation systems to select posts, videos, and creators and decide what content you might like. Now, Meta's new AI-powered feature, called “Your Algorithm,” lets users explain their preferences and what topics they want to see more often or less often.

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This means your Facebook feed will not solely depend on Facebook's automated decisions, as you’ll be able to directly communicate your interests and content preferences to the platform. In a company blog post, Meta said, “You can directly add and manage the topics you want to see in Feed and Reels. Think of it as a dedicated space to tell us exactly what you’re into.”

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How does Facebook’s ‘Your Algorithm’ work?

Your Algorithm is touted as a conversational AI-powered tool that allows users to directly shape and fine-tune their Feed and Reels recommendations. To customise your feed, click on the updated three-dot menu on any post, from which you can directly add, manage, and adjust the specific topics you want to see.

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The existing “Interested” and “Not interested” options on posts in Feed and Reels now come with a conversational layer. This system will now ask for feedback where users can reply using freeform text in their own words to explain what they liked or disliked. Meta says large language models (LLMs) now let the system also read the interests, context, and intent provided in the natural-language input.

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Meta said, “This marks a real evolution in how ranking works: by bringing freeform text together with everything we already understand about what you enjoy, the algorithms behind your Feed and Reels keep getting more relevant and responsive over time.”

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Meta has offered a similar “Your Algorithm” feature to Instagram since June 2025, and Threads also has “Dear Algo,” allowing users to customise their feeds based on their interests.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 14, 2026 4:44 PM IST
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