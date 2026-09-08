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Reportedly, LG TVs were found to have evidence of extensive device and network discovery, automated content recognition (ACR) tracking, and security weaknesses that could be used for hacking.

However, LG denies the claims. The company has now provided a detailed statement to Business Today, explaining how its voice data collection works. The company said, "The claims made in the recently published video are not true."

"LG TVs process voice data only when the voice button on the remote control is pressed and held, or when a wake word such as 'Hi LG' is recognized after the user has activated the Far-Field voice recognition feature," it added.

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It clearly mentioned that its TVs do not collect or record ambient conversations. "Additionally, to provide smart TV functionalities, LG TVs feature the ability to scan for and connect to nearby devices on the same network. This is a standard function commonly provided by smart TVs and smart home devices," the company said in the statement.

Furthermore, the company said ACR tracking is an optional feature, and if users do not consent to it, the data collected through ACR will not be used for advertising purposes.

How can LG TVs capture audio in standby?

In a video demonstration, Gamers Nexus detailed how a compromised LG smart TV running webOS can be leveraged to spy on users and map private home networks. Once the device is exploited, attackers can remotely activate the TV’s built-in microphone to record audio, even when the TV is turned off or in standby mode.

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In addition, the audio could be stored while the TV is disconnected from the internet and can be retrieved later once the connection is restored. On the other hand, LG TVs may gather further information that may include details about what you watch, Wi-Fi networks, and other connected devices, such as phones, PCs, printers, network switches, and smart-home devices.

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It can also collect network names (SSIDs) and signal information, and when combined with viewing data and advertising IDs, it could potentially give a detailed picture of a household.

The researchers also report remote-code-execution vulnerabilities, giving the attacker the control to execute commands or code on a device without the owner's permission.

What should users do?

Note that this might not be an LG-specific security flaw, but a broader concern for people who own smart TVs. Therefore, users are advised to install available firmware and security updates and review privacy settings. You must also consider disabling ACR, viewing-information collection, personalised advertising, and voice-recognition features.

Researchers also advised placing smart TVs and other IoT devices on a separate guest or IoT network. This can limit the devices and systems a compromised television could potentially access.

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Note: The story was updated after the LG team reached out to Business Today to provide clarity on the security flaw.