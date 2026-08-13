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Your mouse can fold too: Portronics brings Toad Fold mouse with unique design, rechargeable battery, and more

Your mouse can fold too: Portronics brings Toad Fold mouse with unique design, rechargeable battery, and more

Portronics has launched the Toad Fold wireless mouse in India, combining a foldable design with Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connectivity, multi-device pairing and rechargeable battery support.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026 10:30 AM IST
Your mouse can fold too: Portronics brings Toad Fold mouse with unique design, rechargeable battery, and morePortronics Toad Fold mouse launched with dual wireless connectivity and 3200 DPI support

If you regularly move between your laptop, desktop and tablet, carrying a full-sized mouse can be inconvenient. Portronics is addressing that with its latest wireless accessory, designed to fold down for easier portability while retaining features aimed at everyday productivity.

The company has launched the Toad Fold, a rechargeable wireless mouse with a foldable design, dual-mode connectivity and support for multiple devices.

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Portronics Toad Fold - What you get

The Toad Fold is designed to transform from a compact, portable form into an ergonomic mouse for regular use. It comes in a matte black finish and is aimed at professionals, students and users who frequently work across different locations.

Must Read: Portronics brings Lithius Pro USB-C rechargeable AA and AAA lithium-ion batteries

For connectivity, the mouse supports both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless. This gives you the option of connecting directly through Bluetooth or using the included wireless receiver with compatible devices.

The mouse also supports multi-device pairing, allowing you to connect it with laptops, desktops, tablets and smartphones and switch between devices depending on your workflow.

Toad Fold features

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The mouse offers adjustable sensitivity of up to 3200 DPI, allowing you to change cursor sensitivity depending on the task. It also comes with a built-in rechargeable battery, so you do not need to keep replacing disposable batteries.

Must Read: Google Pixel 11 series launch this week: What to expect and how to watch ‘Made by Google’ event online 

The foldable construction is the main highlight. When folded, the mouse takes up less space, making it easier to carry in a laptop bag or backpack. When opened, it takes an ergonomic shape intended for more comfortable extended use.

Portronics Toad Fold price in India

Portronics has listed the Toad Fold at ₹899, against a listed MRP of ₹1,999. It is available in a black finish.

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At this price, the Toad Fold is positioned as a relatively affordable option if you want a portable mouse that can work across multiple devices without carrying separate accessories. The product comes with a 12-month warranty and is also available at Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and leading online and offline retail stores across the country.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 13, 2026 10:30 AM IST
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