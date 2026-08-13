Your mouse can fold too: Portronics brings Toad Fold mouse with unique design, rechargeable battery, and more

Portronics Toad Fold - What you get

The Toad Fold is designed to transform from a compact, portable form into an ergonomic mouse for regular use. It comes in a matte black finish and is aimed at professionals, students and users who frequently work across different locations.

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For connectivity, the mouse supports both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless. This gives you the option of connecting directly through Bluetooth or using the included wireless receiver with compatible devices.

The mouse also supports multi-device pairing, allowing you to connect it with laptops, desktops, tablets and smartphones and switch between devices depending on your workflow.

Toad Fold features

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The mouse offers adjustable sensitivity of up to 3200 DPI, allowing you to change cursor sensitivity depending on the task. It also comes with a built-in rechargeable battery, so you do not need to keep replacing disposable batteries.

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The foldable construction is the main highlight. When folded, the mouse takes up less space, making it easier to carry in a laptop bag or backpack. When opened, it takes an ergonomic shape intended for more comfortable extended use.

Portronics Toad Fold price in India

Portronics has listed the Toad Fold at ₹899, against a listed MRP of ₹1,999. It is available in a black finish.

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At this price, the Toad Fold is positioned as a relatively affordable option if you want a portable mouse that can work across multiple devices without carrying separate accessories. The product comes with a 12-month warranty and is also available at Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and leading online and offline retail stores across the country.