YouTube changes how video views are counted: Here’s what’s changed

Views will be counted from the first frame

Starting August 24, YouTube will count a view as soon as a video begins playing. In other words, the view will be registered from the very first frame of the video rather than after a viewer has watched for a certain period.

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The new system will apply globally and across all video formats.

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YouTube says it is making the change to bring regular videos in line with the approach it introduced for Shorts last year. The company had previously changed how public views for Shorts were counted to better reflect how people watch content on the platform.

By using the same standard across formats, YouTube aims to remove confusion caused by its earlier use of multiple view-counting systems.

What the change means for you

For viewers, there should be little noticeable difference when watching videos. However, creators may see view counts appear to increase more quickly because a view will be recorded as soon as playback begins.

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YouTube says the update is intended to give creators a clearer picture of their overall exposure. This could also help them better communicate their channel's reach and value when working with brands and sponsors.

Importantly, the change does not alter monetisation or eligibility requirements for the YouTube Partner Program. So, while the way public view counts are measured is changing, creators should not expect this update to directly change how they earn money from YouTube.

The broader goal is to make view numbers easier to understand, giving creators a more consistent metric for measuring how much exposure their content receives across the platform.