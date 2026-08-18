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YouTube changes how video views are counted: Here’s what’s changed

YouTube changes how video views are counted: Here’s what’s changed

YouTube is changing how it counts video views, bringing different formats under one standard as creators prepare for a new system that could make public view numbers rise faster.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026 12:54 PM IST
YouTube changes how video views are counted: Here’s what’s changedYouTube is changing how video views are counted across its platform.

For years, the number displayed below a YouTube video has been one of the simplest ways to understand how widely a piece of content has reached. However, the platform has used different systems to measure views across different video formats, which could make the metric harder for creators to interpret.

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That is about to change. On August 17, YouTube announced an update introducing a new way of counting views that will make the process more consistent across the platform. The update is particularly relevant if you create videos, track channel performance or use YouTube metrics to understand your audience.

Views will be counted from the first frame

Starting August 24, YouTube will count a view as soon as a video begins playing. In other words, the view will be registered from the very first frame of the video rather than after a viewer has watched for a certain period.

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The new system will apply globally and across all video formats.

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YouTube says it is making the change to bring regular videos in line with the approach it introduced for Shorts last year. The company had previously changed how public views for Shorts were counted to better reflect how people watch content on the platform.

By using the same standard across formats, YouTube aims to remove confusion caused by its earlier use of multiple view-counting systems.

What the change means for you

For viewers, there should be little noticeable difference when watching videos. However, creators may see view counts appear to increase more quickly because a view will be recorded as soon as playback begins.

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YouTube says the update is intended to give creators a clearer picture of their overall exposure. This could also help them better communicate their channel's reach and value when working with brands and sponsors.

Importantly, the change does not alter monetisation or eligibility requirements for the YouTube Partner Program. So, while the way public view counts are measured is changing, creators should not expect this update to directly change how they earn money from YouTube.

The broader goal is to make view numbers easier to understand, giving creators a more consistent metric for measuring how much exposure their content receives across the platform.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 18, 2026 12:54 PM IST
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