YouTube hit by global outage; says looking into user access issues

YouTube, the Google-owned streaming service, said it was looking into reports of issues with its services after several people took to Twitter to complain about broadcasting issues.

Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated. - Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018

Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed, YouTube said in a tweet.