YouTube India's representative summoned over indecent content concerns; see details

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has called upon Mira Chatt, YouTube India’s head of government affairs and public policy, to personally appear before the commission on January 15. The request is in response to growing apprehensions regarding indecent content on YouTube channels involving mothers and sons.

In an official letter to Chatt, NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo expressed concern over an alarming trend observed in YouTube challenge videos, showcasing potentially indecent acts between mothers and sons. These 'challenge videos' reportedly depict inappropriate interactions, including kisses, between mothers and adolescent sons.

Kanoongo, addressing the issue in an interview with India Today TV, emphasised that several challenge videos on YouTube violate the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. He stated, "YouTube will have to address this issue. Offenders may face legal consequences and imprisonment. The commercialisation of such videos is akin to selling explicit content. Any platform featuring videos involving the sexual abuse of children could be subject to legal action and imprisonment."

The NCPCR's directive to YouTube's representative signals a proactive stance in addressing concerns related to online content that may pose a threat to the well-being and safety of children. The commission expects YouTube to take immediate corrective measures and collaborate in ensuring that such inappropriate content is swiftly removed from the platform.

