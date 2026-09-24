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YouTube is giving you more control over recommendations with Custom Feeds

YouTube is giving you more control over recommendations with Custom Feeds

The feature gives viewers more control over their recommendations, allowing them to organise YouTube content around specific interests instead of relying on one constantly changing Home feed.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 24, 2026 2:46 PM IST
YouTube is giving you more control over recommendations with Custom FeedsYouTube Custom Feeds lets users create separate recommendation feeds around their interests.(Representative image)

YouTube is giving you a new way to take control of what appears on your Home feed, moving beyond recommendations shaped mainly by watch history and individual viewing habits. The company has announced Custom Feeds, a feature that lets you create separate suggestion feeds with the help of conversational prompts. The idea builds around an earlier experiment in which YouTube allowed a limited group of users to tell an AI chatbot what they wanted to see.

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With the new feature, you can create and save multiple feeds depending on different interests, moods or routines, while YouTube keeps updating them with fresh suggestions. The feature is expected to arrive soon for all in the US across mobile, web and TV platforms.

YouTube brings Custom Feeds

The earlier experiment placed a “Your Custom Feed” option next to the Home tab for select users. It let viewers tell YouTube what kind of content they wanted, giving them more control over recommendations.

The expanded Custom Feeds feature takes this idea further. You can now create and save multiple feeds through conversational prompts instead of relying on a single recommendation stream.

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Create feeds based on your routine

The feature is designed to let you separate different viewing interests. For instance, you could create a feed for long documentaries to watch in the evening, another for discovering DIY creators, or one focused on podcasts suited to a 30-minute commute.

These feeds will appear on YouTube’s Homepage and will automatically refresh with new recommendations. This means different interests can remain separated instead of influencing the recommendations on your main feed.

Custom Feeds coming to US users

YouTube says Custom Feeds will roll out this fall to users in the US across its web platform, mobile apps and TVs. The feature turns last year’s limited experiment into a broader recommendation tool.

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The announcement was given at the same time as a number of other updates at Made On YouTube 2026, such as conversational editing, video A/B testing and new Live tools for creators. YouTube is also extending Ask YouTube to include shopping-related questions, follow-ups and structured product comparisons, with voice interaction on TVs.

YouTube and Google have not yet announced a specific date for the launch or a timeline for introducing custom feeds to India or other international areas.

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Business Today Desk
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Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 24, 2026 2:46 PM IST
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