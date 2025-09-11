Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
technology
news
YouTube launches multi-language audio for millions of creators, extending global reach with auto-dubbing

YouTube launches multi-language audio for millions of creators, extending global reach with auto-dubbing

YouTube is rolling out AI-powered multi-language dubbing just as media consumption goes global—and creators are already seeing the payoff.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 11, 2025 6:27 AM IST
YouTube launches multi-language audio for millions of creators, extending global reach with auto-dubbingYouTube

YouTube is officially expanding its multi-language audio feature after a two-year pilot, enabling creators to add dubbed tracks in multiple languages and engage global audiences like never before. The feature will be available to millions of creators over the coming weeks.

Since the pilot phase in 2023, which included creators like MrBeast, Mark Rober, and Jamie Oliver, YouTube has added AI-powered auto-dubbing using Google’s Gemini model. The tool replicates creators’ tone and emotion while automating translation.

Advertisement

Creators using multi-language audio have seen over 25% of their watch time coming from non-primary language views. Jamie Oliver’s channel, for example, tripled in views after introducing dubbed audio. Mark Rober reportedly adds up to 30 language tracks per video, helping audiences in Seoul and São Paulo enjoy his content simultaneously.

YouTube is also testing multi-language thumbnails, allowing creators to tailor thumbnails by viewer language. This helps creators connect more naturally with varied audiences and enhances relevance.

This streamlined localisation eliminates the need for separate language channels and simplifies global distribution. Audiences can enjoy dubbed content in their own language and soon see thumbnails that match as well.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Sep 11, 2025 6:27 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today