YouTube launches ‘Music Assistant’ AI tool to help creators generate custom tracks

YouTube is expanding its use of generative AI with the launch of Music Assistant, a new feature that allows creators to produce royalty-free instrumental tracks using simple text prompts. Integrated into the platform’s Creator Music marketplace, this tool aims to make it easier and more affordable for creators to add original background music to their videos.

With Music Assistant, users can describe the type of soundtrack they want, specifying details such as mood, instruments, and the nature of the content, within a free-text field. For example, a creator might enter “uplifting cinematic music with strings and piano” or “chill beats with a mellow vibe”. Based on these prompts, YouTube’s AI generates multiple custom tracks that can be downloaded and used without fear of copyright claims.

This marks a significant expansion of YouTube’s Creator Music platform, launched in 2023 to simplify music licensing. While Creator Music traditionally offered pre-licensed tracks for purchase or free use, the addition of AI-generated music gives creators another flexible, cost-free option.

The feature is currently being gradually rolled out to creators in the US who are part of the YouTube Partner Program. Users with access will find the Music Assistant tab within the Creator Music section of YouTube Studio.

The tool builds on YouTube’s earlier generative AI experiment, Dream Track, which allowed users to create short 30-second audio clips in the style of popular artists using DeepMind’s Lyria model. However, Music Assistant focuses specifically on longer instrumental tracks suited for a wide variety of video formats.

As YouTube continues to integrate AI into its creative ecosystem, the Music Assistant tool is set to streamline music production for content creators, while offering an accessible and copyright-safe alternative to traditional stock music and licensing models.

It's important to note that YouTube has not yet confirmed key details such as the duration and audio quality of generated tracks, supported file formats, or whether users can customise music after generation. It’s also unclear if the tracks are unique to each creator or could be reused by others. International rollout plans have not been announced.