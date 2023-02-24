YouTube Music will finally have Podcasts soon

YouTube, the world's largest video-sharing platform, has finally announced its plans to distribute podcasts through its music streaming service, YouTube Music. The announcement comes after months of speculation and build-up, with YouTube making it clear that they see podcasting as a critical part of the platform's future growth.

YouTube’s head of podcasting Kai Chuk confirmed to The Verge that podcasts will be coming to YouTube Music in the “near future" and that users will be able to access podcasts through the YouTube Music app, making it easier to discover and listen to their favourite shows alongside their favourite music. The feature will allow users to listen to podcasts offline, control playback speed, and access the content from any device.

“If someone wants to watch a podcast, we have a solution,” Chuk said. “If someone wants to listen to a podcast only, we should have a great experience for that as well.”

YouTube's push into podcasting is significant because of the platform's massive user base, with over 2.5 billion monthly active users. This move puts YouTube in direct competition with other podcasting platforms like Spotify, which has invested heavily in podcasting in recent years. Spotify has made several acquisitions, including Gimlet Media and Anchor, to expand its podcast offerings and build out its podcast advertising business. However, unlike Spotify, YouTube is not looking at adding exclusive shows or licensed originals as of now.

While YouTube is entering the market relatively late, the platform's massive user base could give it an edge over competitors to attract users who are looking for a more convenient and streamlined listening experience.

