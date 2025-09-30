YouTube Premium Lite launched in India starting ₹89/month: How it differs from Premium

YouTube has introduced its Premium Lite plan in India, aimed at providing viewers with a lower-cost alternative to its full Premium subscription. Priced at ₹89 per month, the new plan focuses on delivering ad-free viewing for most videos, while excluding some of the benefits available in the standard Premium tier.

What does YouTube Premium Lite offer?

The Premium Lite plan removes ads from the majority of videos on YouTube, making it easier for users to enjoy uninterrupted content across smartphones, laptops and smart TVs. The subscription, however, does not extend ad-free access to all categories. Advertisements may still appear on:

Music content

YouTube Shorts

During searches and browsing

This makes the plan more suitable for viewers primarily interested in long-form or general video content rather than music streaming.

YouTube Premium vs Premium Lite

Premium Lite does not include access to YouTube Music, offline downloads or background play. These features remain exclusive to the full YouTube Premium plan, which is priced at ₹149 per month for individual users in India.

The standard Premium tier also supports ad-free music streaming and enables content downloads for offline viewing, features often prioritised by users who consume music and video on the go.

Rollout and Availability

The launch of Premium Lite in India follows testing in other regions as YouTube seeks to create subscription tiers tailored to different viewing needs. The rollout is already underway, and full availability across the country is expected in the coming weeks.