YouTube Premium Lite update: Background play and download features now available

YouTube announced two major updates for its most affordable subscription plan, the Premium Lite, on March 12. The company is adding background play and download features to the service. This will allow subscribers to keep videos playing while using other apps or download content to watch later without an internet connection.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The update has already started to roll out and will be available to all Premium Lite users in the coming weeks. Subscribers can now enjoy an ad-free viewing experience on most videos, the ability to download content for offline use, and get background playback support that keeps videos running even when switching to another app.

The YouTube Premium Lite was first introduced as a lower-priced subscription option last year. The motive was for users to enjoy ad-free videos on the platform. Now, with expanded features, it makes the subscription more enticing for the people who rely heavily on YouTube for entertainment.

On the other hand, the YouTube Premium offer broader features such as ad-free content across videos and music. It also includes background play, YouTube Music Premium, offline download, 1080p video quality, and more.

Advertisement

YouTube Premium Lite is priced at Rs 89 per month, whereas YouTube Premium is priced at Rs 149 per month.