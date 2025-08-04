YouTube starts testing new creator collaboration tools like Instagram collaboration tool

YouTube is experimenting with a new collaboration feature aimed at enhancing creator visibility, mirroring similar tools already common on Instagram. The update will allow creators to tag collaborators directly in their videos, making it easier for audiences to discover and subscribe to everyone involved in a project.

According to a post from a Google employee on YouTube Help, the feature is currently being tested with a small group of trusted creators. One of the first public examples of this tool in action can be seen in a recent MrBeast video featuring Mark Rober, Ben Azelart, and the Stoke Twins.

When rolled out, viewers will be able to tap the main creator’s name on a video to see a pop-up listing all tagged collaborators, each accompanied by a Subscribe button. On mobile, if there are too many collaborators, the display will be truncated with a “..and more” label, which can be expanded.

Much like its counterparts on rival platforms, YouTube's co-authoring system requires mutual consent. The uploader must invite another creator to collaborate, and the invitee must approve the request before their name appears publicly. This system is designed to prevent misuse by ensuring creators cannot tag others without permission.

It remains unclear whether collaborators will have access to backend insights or other creator-level data typically reserved for the original uploader. YouTube says it will evaluate feedback from early testers before rolling the feature out more broadly.