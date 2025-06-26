YouTube tightens child safety rules: Teens under 16 can no longer livestream without adult supervision

YouTube is tightening its safety protocols for younger users by raising the minimum age for livestreaming from 13 to 16 years old. The new policy, set to take effect from 22 July, is part of Google’s broader push to protect minors on the platform and address long-standing concerns over online child safety.

Until now, teenagers aged 13 and above could host live streams on their own channels. However, under the revised rules, only users aged 16 and over will be allowed to go live independently. Those aged 13 to 15 may still appear in livestreams, but only under strict supervision. An adult must be visibly present on camera throughout the broadcast and must also hold a managerial role, such as editor or owner, on the channel.

If these conditions are not met, YouTube says it may disable live chat, take the stream down, or temporarily revoke access to livestreaming features. Repeated violations could lead to further penalties.

This change follows a February announcement from Google, in which it revealed plans to use machine learning to estimate users’ real ages, an effort to curb the common practice of lying about one's date of birth. The company has long been under regulatory scrutiny for breaching children’s privacy laws, leading to several high-profile fines.

YouTube says the update is part of its wider strategy to prioritise child safety, which also includes supervised accounts, content flagged as “Made for Kids,” and privacy tips for young users. The platform encourages younger creators to keep personal information off camera and to utilise moderation tools to manage interactions during live broadcasts.

While the new age restriction may prove frustrating for young aspiring creators, YouTube maintains that these changes are necessary steps in fostering a safer online environment. Still, critics argue that unless more robust age verification systems are implemented, users will continue finding ways around the rules, leaving enforcement largely reliant on moderation and, when necessary, legal action.