YouTube to adhere to social media ban and sign-out under-16 accounts in Australia

YouTube has confirmed it will comply with Australia's landmark law that bans children under the age of 16 from various social media platforms. The decision ends speculation over whether the company would legally challenge its inclusion in the new regulations.

Starting from 10 December, all Australian users under 16 will be automatically signed out of their YouTube accounts. They will retain the ability to watch videos on the platform while signed out, but will lose access to several key features.

These changes mean that users under 16 will no longer be able to upload videos, comment, or subscribe to channels. They will also lose access to account-specific safety features like 'Take a Break' and 'Bedtime Reminders', which are essential for digital well-being. Furthermore, parents will no longer be able to supervise their child's YouTube account, as these controls only work when a user is signed in.

YouTube expressed disappointment with the new legislation, stating in a blog post that the "rushed regulation" fundamentally misunderstands how young Australians use the service. They argued that by removing access to account-specific safety features, the law might actually make children "less safe" online.

Despite these reservations, the platform has committed to following the law. The Australian government has defended the ban as a necessary measure to protect children from harmful content, online predators, and mental health risks. Companies that fail to enforce the ban face substantial fines. Full account access will only be restored to users once they turn 16.