YouTube's biggest trends of 2025: Kumbh mela, Labubu doll, Squid Game among top hits

YouTube’s biggest trends of 2025: Kumbh mela, Labubu doll, Squid Game among top hits

YouTube has released its biggest trends of 2025, revealing content and topics that went viral on the platform.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Dec 12, 2025 5:48 PM IST
YouTube's biggest trends of 2025

After Instagram’s Year-in-Review 2025, YouTube has also released the list of the biggest trends of the year that not only made headlines but also brought viewers to the platform. The top trends are divided into plenty of categories like top trending topics, top songs on shorts, top creators, and much more. YouTube said, “In 2025, content went global, local, and universal all at once.” The video streaming platform also highlighted that about 76% of the Gen Z audience in India relied on YouTube to catch up on global events and trends.

This year, several live events brought people to YouTube, some of them being Kumbh Meta, IPL 2025, and Asia Cup, which became a greater part of the conversation. Several internet-curated trends also became popular, like Italian Brainrot’s character Tung Tung Tung Sahur, Labubu, and more. In addition, several songs made it to users’ favourites in both short and long video formats.

Top creators 

  • MrBeast
  • Sejal Gaba
  • 김프로KIMPRO
  • Keshav Shashi Vlogs
  • Tera Trigun
  • Sirf Shreyansh
  • Zidaan Shahid Aly
  • KL Bro Biju Rithvik
  • Tech Master Shorts
  • Raj Shamani
  Top Trending topics
  • Squid Game

Top Trending topics

  • Saiyaara
  • Coolie
  • Kumbh Mela
  • IPL 2025
  • Sanam Teri Kasam
  • TungTungTung Sahur
  • Labubu
  • Asia Cup
  • Kpopdemonhunters
  Top songs on YouTube Shorts

Top songs on YouTube Shorts

  • Passo Bem Solto (Slowed)
  • Shaky
  • Saiyaara
  • Yeda Yung
  • Mafia
  • Victory Anthem
  • Tune O Rangeele (Brazilian Funk Mix)
  • Jutti Meri (Live)
  • Payal Ki Khanak
  • Dil Pe Chalai Churiya (Trending Version)

Top songs on YouTube 

  • Saiyaara
  • Ranu Bombay Ki Ranu
  • Shaky
  • Raanjhan
  • Teri Ramjhol Bole Gi

Published on: Dec 12, 2025 5:48 PM IST
