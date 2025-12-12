YouTube’s biggest trends of 2025: Kumbh mela, Labubu doll, Squid Game among top hits

After Instagram’s Year-in-Review 2025, YouTube has also released the list of the biggest trends of the year that not only made headlines but also brought viewers to the platform. The top trends are divided into plenty of categories like top trending topics, top songs on shorts, top creators, and much more. YouTube said, “In 2025, content went global, local, and universal all at once.” The video streaming platform also highlighted that about 76% of the Gen Z audience in India relied on YouTube to catch up on global events and trends.

This year, several live events brought people to YouTube, some of them being Kumbh Meta, IPL 2025, and Asia Cup, which became a greater part of the conversation. Several internet-curated trends also became popular, like Italian Brainrot’s character Tung Tung Tung Sahur, Labubu, and more. In addition, several songs made it to users’ favourites in both short and long video formats.

Top creators

MrBeast

Sejal Gaba

김프로KIMPRO

Keshav Shashi Vlogs

Tera Trigun

Sirf Shreyansh

Zidaan Shahid Aly

KL Bro Biju Rithvik

Tech Master Shorts

Raj Shamani

Top Trending topics

Squid Game

Saiyaara

Coolie

Kumbh Mela

IPL 2025

Sanam Teri Kasam

TungTungTung Sahur

Labubu

Asia Cup

Kpopdemonhunters

Top songs on YouTube Shorts

Passo Bem Solto (Slowed)

Shaky

Saiyaara

Yeda Yung

Mafia

Victory Anthem

Tune O Rangeele (Brazilian Funk Mix)

Jutti Meri (Live)

Payal Ki Khanak

Dil Pe Chalai Churiya (Trending Version)

Top songs on YouTube