Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath is unhappy with Microsoft Teams; here's why

Nikhil Kamath, the founder of stock brokerage firm Zerodha has expressed his frustration with Microsoft Teams, saying that it is unnecessarily complicated compared to other video conferencing platforms such as Google Meet and Zoom. Kamath took to Twitter to voice his opinion and ask others for their thoughts on the matter.

Teams is an enterprise platform made by Microsoft. The platform comes with a variety of features, which could also be one reason for the cluttered experience. Kamath asked his Twitter followers for their take on the platform and this is what they said:

Why is Microsoft teams so unnecessarily complicated, google meets, zoom etc, are so much simpler to use.

Thoughts? January 31, 2023

One follower responded saying, "Absolutely. Have turned Google Meet into my default VC tool. Simple, efficient, syncs seamlessly with the phone’s calendar & seemingly secure. MS Teams and Amazon Chime are unnecessarily complex."

Another user said, "Yes. have moved entirely to Google Meet now. Internet is v stable with a larger group. And I refuse to take meetings on Teams. Esp on a Mac it's hell. Zoom is ok but their renewals are weird."

One of the followers explained why Microsoft Teams seems to be so complex. He said, "Microsoft Teams is complex due to its wide range of features like Sharepoint document sharing, AD authentication etc."

Remote work practices are here to stay for many companies, both big and small. The demand for user-friendly video conferencing platforms has only increased in the past three years. Kamath's tweet highlights the importance of a streamlined and intuitive user experience for these types of tools.

