Zomato launches ‘Host Mode’ to hide food prices as Deepinder Goyal acts on user’s suggestion: How it works

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From a LinkedIn suggestion to Zomato’s Host Mode

The idea originally came from marketing manager Ayushmaan Agarwalla, who tagged Goyal in a LinkedIn post and wrote, “Mehmaan Mode on Zomato. I have a small feature recommendation.” The suggestion aimed to remove the pressure guests feel when choosing food at someone else’s expense. Goyal responded positively and promised to introduce the feature. Zomato has now rolled it out across India under the name Host Mode.

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How to use Host Mode on Zomato

Business Today tested the feature on the Zomato app. To activate it, tap the Host Mode icon in the top-right corner and switch it on. You can then select dishes yourself or hand the phone to your guests so they can browse the menu and add their preferred items without seeing the prices. The prices are hidden from both the restaurant menu and the cart.

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Once everyone has made their choices, you can exit Host Mode to review the order. The app asks you to verify your identity through fingerprint or face authentication before revealing the bill. You can then check the total, review the order and place it.

Zomato also lists other ways to access the feature, including the Host Mode option on the home screen or restaurant menu, and Profile > Your preferences. If you don't see the option in your app, try updating it first in the Play Store on Android and the App Store on iPhone. The company says the feature is available to users across India.