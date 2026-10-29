Zomato to add Mehmaan Mode to hide food prices for guests after LinkedIn suggestion

What is Zomato’s Mehmaan Mode and how will it work?

The concept addresses a familiar situation when a host passes their phone around so guests can choose what they want to eat, where some guests may hesitate to select expensive dishes because they can see the prices.

Mehmaan Mode would hide those prices, letting guests browse the menu and choose their food without worrying about how much each item costs. The host could then take the phone back and pay for the order.

Agarwalla said he had increasingly noticed people passing their phones around so guests could place orders. He described the idea as a way to make the experience more comfortable, particularly during the festive season.

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Goyal replied to the LinkedIn post: “Thanks for the suggestion. Shipping it this week. Wish you the happiest festive season.”

When will Mehmaan Mode be available on Zomato?

Goyal’s response indicates that the feature is expected to roll out this week, 2026. However, details such as how you will activate the mode, whether it will hide only individual item prices or other bill details, and whether it will be available to all users immediately have not been specified publicly.

The feature could offer a small but practical change to group food ordering, where the person paying for the meal and the people choosing the dishes may not be the same. Its usefulness will ultimately depend on how Zomato implements the option and how easily hosts can switch it on and off.