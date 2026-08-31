Zomato, the Eternal owned food delivery service, is reportedly cutting about 250 jobs as it's shutting its customer support centre in Hyderabad. According to an Economic Times report, Zomato is consolidating its in-house support operations at its Gurugram headquarters, which means it's not completely shutting down operations.

Reportedly, the layoffs are part of a restructuring of Zomato's customer support plan, rather than simply a cost-cutting exercise. The company has also been outsourcing more customer-care work to external partners over the past 6 months. Zomato has also informed employees about the workforce reduction on August 31.