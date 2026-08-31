Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Zomato to layoff 250 employees; shuts Hyderabad customer support centre

Zomato to layoff 250 employees; shuts Hyderabad customer support centre

Zomato is shutting down its customer support centre in Hyderabad, and it is shifting operations to its Gurugram headquarters amid restructuring plans.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026 1:20 PM IST
Zomato to layoff 250 employees; shuts Hyderabad customer support centreZomato cuts 250 jobs in its Hyderabad office. Here's what we know.

Zomato, the Eternal owned food delivery service, is reportedly cutting about 250 jobs as it's shutting its customer support centre in Hyderabad. According to an Economic Times report, Zomato is consolidating its in-house support operations at its Gurugram headquarters, which means it's not completely shutting down operations.

Reportedly, the layoffs are part of a restructuring of Zomato's customer support plan, rather than simply a cost-cutting exercise. The company has also been outsourcing more customer-care work to external partners over the past 6 months. Zomato has also informed employees about the workforce reduction on August 31.

Advertisement

This is a developing story...

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 31, 2026 1:19 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more