Zoom app for Chromebooks is officially shutting down in August

Chromebook users have a little problem on their hands. The Zoom app on the device is being officially shut down and users are being asked to use the new Zoom for Chrome PWA to join meetings on ChromeOS.

Chromebook users are being shown a notice on the Zoom app that notifies them that the app will be shut down in August 2022.

“This app will no longer be officially supported after August 2022. Please use the new Zoom for Chrome PWA to join meetings on ChromeOS.” the notice states.

The Zoom app on Chromebooks has been around for a while now and allows for easy access to Zoom meetings, however, there is no other functionality to it. The app has no other features and the company has also not updated it in a while.

One of the reasons why Zoom is shutting down this app is because it is “built on an aging technology”. The app is a “traditional” Chrome app which hasn’t been particularly relevant for a few years now”. Google announced in August 2020 that it would gradually phase out Chrome apps across platforms and support for Windows, Mac, and Linux ended in 2021.

Now, Google is also pulling the plug on Chrome apps on ChromeOS as well. New apps are no longer being accepted while all existing apps are going private and unlisting on the Chrome Web Store. Given these circumstances, it makes sense for Zoom to pull the plug on its Chrome app as it guides people towards the Progressive Web App (PWA) for

Chromebooks that made its debut in 2021. The Zoom PWA has also seen a bunch of major updates coming through over the last year.

Zoom for Chrome PWA is a “better-equipped” version of original app and has the same features Zoom offers on Windows and macOS including the familiar UI and more advanced features like background blur.

