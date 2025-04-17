Zoom back now after widespread outage disrupts access for thousands of users

Zoom Communications has resolved a major service outage that temporarily disrupted access for tens of thousands of users. The video conferencing giant confirmed that the service has been restored and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

“Service has now been restored after the earlier outage, and we sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding,” Zoom said in a statement.

Advertisement

According to outage tracking platform Downdetector, as many as 67,280 issues were reported by users at the peak of the disruption around 3:01 p.m. ET. Many users experienced problems logging into meetings or accessing key features, while others saw Error Code 5003, which indicates connection failure to Zoom’s servers.

Zoom’s own system status website and some of its email services were also temporarily down, adding to user frustration. One user posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Woooooof, probably not a good sign that even Zoom’s status page is down.” Another added, “Maybe don’t host your uptime and status pages using the same system (or DNS config) that the rest of your app uses?”

The company’s official status page listed multiple affected services, including:

Advertisement

• Zoom Meetings

• Zoom Phone (Global)

• Zoom Contact Center

• Zoom Web Portal and Website

Zoom acknowledged the outage earlier in the day, stating it was “experiencing an outage that may be impacting some users,” and confirmed efforts were underway to restore access.