What were the malicious scripts designed to do?

Security researcher Scott Helme revealed that the malicious JavaScript was injected through Optimizely, a website optimisation platform. The attackers exploited this platform to spread the malicious code across companies, impacting people visiting the websites belonging to 178 organisations across different industries. The incident raises concerns about the security of popular websites that users routinely visit, as even trusted platforms could unknowingly expose visitors to malicious code and potential cyber threats.

In a statement to Gizmodo, Optimizely spokesperson Victoria Johnson confirmed that the company had “identified a security incident in which an unauthorised party exploited a vulnerability in the Experimentation account signup flow.” She said the company had notified all affected customers.

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As mentioned above, attackers used malicious Java scripts to carry out several types of cyber theft, including stealing cryptocurrency, credit card details, cookies, capturing screenshots, and attempting to plant exploit code on iOS devices. However, it is not confirmed whether the malicious code successfully carried out these activities in every case. It is also unclear how many users were actually hacked or how much damage the attack caused.

In a statement quoted by Reuters, Salesforce said it was investigating unauthorised changes to its Optimizely scripts, and it also disabled the affected scripts as a precaution. Another impacted company, Equifax, also investigated the incident and stopped using Optimizely. It also stated they did not find any evidence that states that its own systems had been compromised. IKEA also stated that it was evaluating the potential consequences of the incident for its digital infrastructure and customers.