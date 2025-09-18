Zoom unveils AI avatars, upgraded assistant, new AI & productivity tools at Zoomtopia 2025

Zoom has announced a major wave of artificial intelligence-powered updates at its annual Zoomtopia conference, unveiling features designed to make meetings more efficient and flexible. The highlights include photo-realistic AI avatars, an upgraded AI assistant, enhanced scheduling tools, and improved collaboration features across platforms.

One of the most eye-catching additions is the launch of lifelike AI-generated avatars that mimic users’ live video feed. The company said these avatars will help participants maintain a polished presence even when they are not “camera-ready”. The avatars can also be used by hosts in meeting waiting rooms, alongside Zoom Clips, to share personalised messages such as agendas or instructions. The feature is expected to be available to consumers in December.

Zoom also introduced AI Companion 3.0, its upgraded assistant that now works across Zoom itself as well as rival platforms including Google Meet and Microsoft Teams. It can take notes during both virtual and in-person meetings, generate summaries, expand on user-written notes, and surface insights across Zoom Workplace, Google, and Microsoft ecosystems.

The assistant also features improved scheduling tools, including a “free up my time” option that identifies meetings users may be able to skip, and automatic conflict detection when multiple bookings overlap. It provides meeting preparation by highlighting previous action items and suggesting agendas, while its new Group Assistant can answer team-level queries such as “What are the team’s action items?”

Additional AI capabilities include live voice translation in Zoom Meetings, writing assistance for emails and documents, and a deep research function. Zoom will also enable custom AI agents through support for Model Context Protocol (MCP), while Zoom Virtual Agent (ZVA) will gain the ability to mimic a user’s voice to create personalised conversational experiences.

Beyond AI, Zoom has introduced performance improvements such as 60fps high-frame-rate video quality, higher bit-rate support, and expanded video management tools to help organisations, including universities, store and organise recordings, lectures, and training material. Healthcare providers will also be able to build specialised virtual agents for tasks such as patient intake and insurance verification starting early next year.

Most of these AI Companion features will be available from November at no additional cost for paid Zoom Workplace subscribers, while advanced offerings like Automated Quality Management for customer-agent interactions are scheduled for release in January 2026.

Zoom founder and CEO Eric Yuan recently said that such innovations could significantly reduce the working week in future. “If AI can make all of our lives better, why do we need to work five days a week? Every company will support three days, four days a week,” he said.