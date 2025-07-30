Zotac launches RTX 5060 Low Profile, its smallest ever 50 Series GPU

ZOTAC Technology has unveiled the GeForce RTX 5060 Low Profile, its smallest graphics card in the new 50 Series lineup, designed specifically for compact PC builds and small form factor enthusiasts. Alongside it, the company also introduced its first-ever liquid-cooled 360mm AIO graphics card, the high-end GeForce RTX 5090 ArcticStorm AIO.

Measuring just 182.5mm in length, 69mm in height, and 38mm in width, the RTX 5060 Low Profile offers powerful next-gen performance in an ultra-compact design. Despite its reduced size, the card is powered by NVIDIA’s latest Blackwell architecture, enabling support for DLSS 4, Multi-frame Generation, and other AI-enhanced graphics features. It comes equipped with three 40mm fans and includes a half-height I/O bracket to maximise compatibility with space-restricted ITX and low-profile cases.

ZOTAC aims to deliver a strong balance of power and practicality with this launch. The RTX 5060 Low Profile is designed for gamers and creators who want access to modern GPU features without compromising on build size or thermal efficiency.

Also announced was the flagship RTX 5090 ArcticStorm AIO, ZOTAC’s most advanced cooling solution to date. It features a 360mm radiator, triple 120mm high-RPM fans, a full-copper cold plate, and a distinctive design complete with a large infinity mirror. The ArcticStorm is positioned as an ultra-premium solution for users seeking maximum thermal performance and visual impact.

Price and Availability

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 5090 ArcticStorm AIO: ₹3,39,000

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 5060 Low Profile: ₹33,499

Both the RTX 5060 Low Profile and the RTX 5090 ArcticStorm AIO are available starting 24 July 2025, with regional availability dependent on local supply and distribution.