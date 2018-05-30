TCL Communication launches Alcatel 3V with 6-inch 2K display at Rs 9,999

TCL Communication launched Alcatel 3V large-screen device in the Indian market. Alcatel 3V offers an 18:9 aspect ratio with a 2K FullView 6-inch display. The smartphone is equipped with AndroidTM 8.0 Oreo operating system. Alcatel 3V also comes with a Face-ID like feature and they are calling it Face Key feature.

TCL Communication has also signed a Memorundam of Understanding with Flipkart. The partnership will focus on new product development, knowledge sharing, marketing and distribution of large-screen devices. All Alcatel products will be available exclusively on Flipkart.

"We are honoured to cooperate with one of India's largest online retailers, Flipkart, to offer our newest technological innovations. They have made our products accessible and successful in India through their wide distribution networks. We are looking at this as an opportunity to scale up in similar markets. Through this exclusive partnership, we hope to reach customers in every nook and corner of the country," said Stefan Streit, General Manager, Global Marketing,TCL Communication.

Hari Kumar, Senior Director, Flipkart further commented, "We are seeing a definitive shift in consumer preference for large screen devices. With more media consumption on the go, coupled with faster internet access on mobility devices, this launch is addressing a clear customer need. We are also happy to sign a MoU with TCL Communication to build an exclusive portfolio of products. Being the leaders in the Phablet segment, with this association we hope to widen our offerings and be the one stop destination for gadgets in India."

"We have entered into this partnership with the aligned goal of delivering innovative and feature-rich experiences and access to the latest technology to everyone. With the launch of Alcatel 3V exclusively on Flipkart, we hope to repeat our succes in the country. With its latest technology and exquisite new features, Alactel 3V has all the features that customers look for from a premium brand. Flipkart had always supported us in all our endeavours and with the signing of the MOU, we further strenthen our partnership in India. Flipkart had always been the backbone in our successful journey." said Mr. Praveen Valecha, Regional Director India,TCL Communications.

The Alcatel 3V features a 6-inch 2K Full View IPS display with 2.5D fully laminated glass. The device comes with built-in storage of 32GB which is expandable up to 128GB. The device gets a 3GB RAM and a 3000mAh battery. The phone is powered by a MediaTek MT8735A A53 processor.

The camera on the Alcaltel 3V comes with built-in bokeh effect. It comes with a Smartcam Duo--a 16megapixel and a 5megapixel dual rear camera. On the front panel the company has used an 8megapixel camera with flash. The company also provides a clear case along with the device.

Alcatel 3V is available exclusively on Flipkart and is priced at Rs 9,999. Jio users get benefit of up to Rs 3700. The company is also offering Myntra voucher worth Rs 1000 and Cleartrip gift vouchers worth Rs 500. Flipkart is also offering extra Rs 1000 on exchange of an old smartphone.