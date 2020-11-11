TikTok hopeful of India return, shortlists partner firms for legal, policy functions

ByteDance-owned TikTok is working on a comeback strategy for India, and has even shortlisted partner firms for legal, policy and advocacy, and communications functions. The short video sharing app was banned in India in June after hostilities broke out between India and China.

TikTok is working on possible strategies to come back to India as most of the workforce has stayed with the company despite the ban, The Economic Times reported quoting a source in the know. Following a Democrat victory in the US presidential election, ByteDance is also hopeful of a resolution in the US through the Walmart-Oracle deal and avoiding a permanent ban in the US as threatened by the Trump administration, the daily further reported.

Despite facing ban in the country, ByteDance reportedly gave cash bonuses to its 2,000 Indian employees under TikTok and Helo apps to help them overcome the disruptions due to COVID-19 pandemic and changing macroeconomic conditions. The company has also conducted an annual performance review cycle in with its global cycles.

ByteDance filed a petition late on Tuesday with a US Appeals Court challenging a Trump administration order set to take effect on Thursday requiring it to divest TikTok. President Donald Trump in an August 14 order directed ByteDance to divest the app within 90 days, which falls on Thursday.

"Facing continual new requests and no clarity on whether our proposed solutions would be accepted, we requested the 30-day extension that is expressly permitted in the August 14 order," TikTok said in a statement. "Without an extension in hand, we have no choice but to file a petition in court to defend our rights," the company said.