To 'T' or not to 'T': Should you wait for OnePlus 6T or go ahead with OnePlus 6?

OnePlus has a single flagship series which is successful enough to be one of the most anticipated launches in the smartphone industry. Every year, since the launch of the OnePlus 3T, the Shenzen-based company comes up with two flagships each year.

The OnePlus 3T was a mild update compared to the OnePlus 3. The OnePlus 3T even looked the same with only the darker gunmetal shade giving it away. The phone had a slightly better Snapdragon 821 compared to the Snapdragon 820 on the OnePlus 3 and even a slightly better battery. However, no OnePlus 3 owner regretted purchasing it just months ahead of the OnePlus 3T launch.

With the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T, the story began changing. On the inside, the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T were almost the same device but to look at, they seemed to be from different generations. All thanks to the taller aspect ratio and considerably thinner bezels. The OnePlus 5 had a screen to body ratio of 73 per cent and the OnePlus 5T had a screen to body ratio of 80 per cent.

This time around, the buyers of the OnePlus 5 seemed to have a slight regret of owning a device that didn't look like it was from 2017. The OnePlus 5T took that problem and fixed it with a taller and slimmer screen. This yielded a refined device that stood relevant amidst competition with phones in the premium segment.

Though its a little early to form a final verdict about the OnePlus 6, going by all the information we have so far, the device will be a definite generational leap in comparison to the OnePlus 5 or even the OnePlus 5T. However, the mid-year facelift that has become customary with OnePlus flagships might cause doubts in the buyer's mind.

Looking at the trajectory of the changes from OnePlus 3 to OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 5 to OnePlus 5T, one can say that the OnePlus 6T will naturally be a more refined phone. However, unlike last year, the OnePlus 6 seems to be at par with the current trends in the smartphone industry. Unless Android OEMs figure out a way to create a truly bezel-less display or even implement the much hyped in-screen fingerprint sensor, there's hardly any major scope for improvement with the OnePlus 6T.

