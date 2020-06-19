Tweeting with your voice? Twitter tests new 'voice tweet' feature on iOS

Social media giant Twitter is testing a new feature to add more "human touch" for its users. Twitter has started testing its "voice tweet" feature on iOS. Twitter said in its blog, "There's a lot that can be left unsaid or uninterpreted using text, so we hope voice tweeting will create a more human experience for listeners and storytellers alike".

Twitter explained how this new "voice tweet" feature will work. According to the microblogging site, "To start, open the tweet composer and tap the new icon with wavelengths. You'll see your profile photo with the record button at the bottom - tap this to record your voice".

Each voice tweet captures up to 140 seconds of audio. However, if someone exceeds that limit then a new voice tweet will start automatically and create a thread. Once the voice tweet is completed tapping the 'Done' button will end the recording and take the user back to the composer screen.

Twitter followers will be able to see the voice tweet on their timeline alongside other tweets. One can listen to the Tweet by tapping on the image.

Playback on iOS will start in a new window docked at the bottom of the timeline and you can listen as you scroll. One can keep listening while doing other things on their phone.

Twitter in its blog post said, "Creating voice tweets will be available to a limited group of people on Twitter for iOS to start but in the coming weeks everyone on iOS should be able to tweet with their voice. Everyone will be able to see (hear) them and reply".

