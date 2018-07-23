Uber's ghost rider completes the journey without sitting in the car

BusinessToday.In
New Delhi Last Updated: July 23, 2018 | 13:16 IST
How would it feel to book an Uber, pay for it but not reach anywhere? Well, that's what happened with a Mumbai resident. Lucky for us, the person who booked the cab did a live commentary on Twitter about the driver's whereabouts.
A cabbie, registered under the name 'P', which was somehow deemed appropriate by Uber, was supposed to pick up his ride @preshit. However, he opted to begin the journey without bothering to actually pick up the person. The reason behind this behavior is unknown but what entails is thoroughly entertaining and a little disappointing on the cab aggregator's front.
Here's the thread that was tweeted live when the driver was on his pseudo ride:
The company refunded the total amount spent on the ride but more than just comedy of errors, the incident throws light on various loopholes within Uber's ride selection and implementation. A similar problem has been reported earlier by other Uber riders as well.
Ola deals with this problem in an effective way. The Indian cab company sends an OTP along with the other details of the car. The journey can only commence once the OTP is provided to the driver. Uber can take a leaf out of Ola's book and solve this issue once and for all.