Unknown Asus smartphone gives OnePlus 6 run for its money in benchmark scores

Asus recently launched a smartphone that put it on the map in the ever growing mid-range segment. The Zenfone Max Pro M1 evoked interest of the buyer looking for a complete package in an extremely tight budget, something which Xiaomi is pretty famous for.

Now, it seems Asus is looking to open a multi-front war when it comes to smartphone sales. Asus may not have given their best performance in the premium smartphone segment, yet it is now setting eyes on one of the best sellers, OnePlus 6.

It is planning to do so with its latest smartphone which was seen online in apparently a leak on the website Geekbench. Asus has a strong portfolio yet Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo and others have a lead in the market.

With the major leak online, it seems clear that the Taiwanese tech giant plans to disrupt the competition in the market. Geekbench benchmarking website featured a phone with codename Asus_Z01RD. The device scored 2471 on single-core test and 9209 on multi-core test, which performed better than the upcoming OnePlus 6 smartphone.

Similar to the OnePlus 6, the Asus smartphone boasts flagship configuration. It is shown to be running on the Android Oreo 8.0 and is powered by the latest Snapdragon 845 chipset with a massive 8 GB RAM. Though there have been no further details that have been revealed about the handset or specifications, but reports indicate that it could be the premium Zenfone 5Z that Asus launched at the MWC 2018.

The Zenfone 5Z has ultra-sleek bezels and notch like the iPhone X. It has a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display with aspect ratio being 18:9. It also sports dual rear cameras with 12megapixel+8megapixel sensors and an 8 megapixel front-facing snapper that comes with EIS and Full HD video recording capabilities.

Along with the 8 GB RAM variant there are other milder variants of the Zenfone 5Z. One with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and the other with 6GB RAM and 128 GB ROM.

The high-end model has 256 GB storage, which is same as the OnePlus 6 that will be launched on May 16 at a global event in London. The mysterious Zenfone has a 3,300 mAh battery which can be charged via USB Type-C port, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and NFC support. As mysterious as it looks, Asus will look to give competition to its smartphone rivals.