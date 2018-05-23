Vivo Apex truly bezel-less smartphone to be launched on June 12

Vivo is all set to launch its latest smartphone Apex next month. The much awaited device made its first appearance at the MWC 2018 as a concept phone. The smartphone flaunts a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, an periscope selfie camera, and an under screen fingerprint scanner covering half the screen. The official announcement of the phone was made in March this year and now the company is set to release it at an event in Shanghai on June 12. The phone is expected to be introduced in its market-ready form at this very event.

According to an Android Central report, Vivo will host an event in Shanghai, China where they will launch a new smartphone. A new advertisement has also been showcased by Vivo in China which shows the various features and highlights of the upcoming device. As per Weibo, the Chinese micro-blogging site, Vivo will look to air this teaser during the FIFA World Cup 2018. No further details have been revealed by the company regarding the name of the phone or its specifications. Price details of the phone are also yet to be confirmed. However, the handset in the teaser looks similar to the Apex that was released earlier.

Though not many details are available about the much-anticipated phone, the Apex will flaunt a 5.99-inch display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The phone, Vivo claims, has the world's first half-screen in-display fingerprint scanner and a user's fingerprints can be recognized by the complete bottom half of the OLED screen. The Apex also comes with embedded ambient and proximity sensors under the display to give the full-screen user experience which Vivo is claiming is the first of its kind. The Vivo Apex will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

The Apex smartphone features a hidden 8-megapixel selfie camera which will elevate from the body in merely 0.8 seconds. The camera comes with an artificial intelligence algorithm and also features smart optimization, multi-frame preferences, character optimizations, smart optimizations and natural tones. The Apex is 7.8mm thick - left and right bezels with 1.8mm thickness and bottom side of the handset has 4.3mm bezel space. To offer Hi-Fi audio experience the phone comes equipped with a System-in-Package (SiP) along with three amplifiers and a built-in DAC (Digital-to-Analogue Converter). A proprietary Screen SoundCasting technology is also built into the device that generates vibrations through the display to produce sounds. This will perform a dual task as it works both as an earpiece and a loudspeaker.