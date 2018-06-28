Vivo to launch Nex S, Nex A on July 19; features, expected price

The Chinese technology company, Vivo, is geared up to introduce two new smartphones in India, i.e. Nex S and Nex A on July 19. On Wednesday, Vivo sent an invite indicating new developments in the near future. Vivo's current flagship phone in India is the X21, which is priced at Rs.35,999. The Nex S and Nex A series will offer superior hardware and software specifications and will supersede the X-series. One of the most notable features of the phone is the presence of a pop-up camera. The new camera system helps Vivo attain a 91.24 per cent screen-to-body ratio, making it almost bezel-less.

Vivo Nex S Features:

The Nex S houses a large 6.59-inch Super AMOLED display featuring 1080x2316 Full HD+ resolution and a 19.3:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It comes in 128GB and 256GB storage variants. The back of the smartphone sports a 12MP+5MP dual-camera setup with an f/1.8 aperture. Selfies and video calls can be made through a pop-up selfie camera module offering 8MP resolution with an f/2.0 aperture. In terms of connectivity, the NEX S features Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C port, and Dual 4G VoLTE. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo-based Fun-touch OS 4.0.

Vivo Nex A Features:

The NEX A sports the same 6.59-inch Super AMOLED display as the NEX S with 1080x2316 Full HD+ resolution and a 19.3:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a less powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core SoC with an Adreno 616 GPU. It has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. At the back is a similar 12MP+5MP dual-camera setup, although the NEX A lacks the 4-axis OIS, and also houses a fingerprint sensor. For selfies, the handset has the same 8MP pop-up module. Rest of the key specifications remain identical to the Nex S.

Pricing:

The Nex S with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is estimated to cost around Rs.47,000 in India; while the Nex A is expected to cost around Rs.40,400. The smartphones will be available in black and red color variants; whereas the 256GB variant will be available in black color only.

The two phones have already been launched in China earlier this month, and will hit the Indian shores next month. However, it is unclear whether the company will launch both variants in India, or just one of them.