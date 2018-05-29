Vivo launches X21 in India at Rs 35,990 with in-screen fingerprint sensor

Vivo launched the Vivo X21 here in India. This will be the first smartphone with an in-screen fingerprint sensor that will be commercially available in India. The company unveiled the smartphone at an event in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Other than the placement of the fingerprint sensor, the Vivo X21 also comes with a 6.28-inch display which is crowned by a notch on top.

In terms of price, Vivo has entered direct competition with the OnePlus 6 as its price starts at Rs 35,990.

The device is available on Flipkart and is being sold with various offers which includes a no-cost EMI up to 12 months, an off of up to Rs 18,000 on exchange with an older phone. Vivo is also offering an extra Rs 3,000 off over the regular exchange value of the phone.

Banks are also offering discounts or cashbacks of up to 5 per cent on the purchase of the new device.

The Vivo X21 is a dual-SIM device which flaunts a 6.8-inch FullHD+ (1080 x 2280 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It runs FunTouch OS 4.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 512 GPU and 6GB RAM.

The Vivo X21 also features a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor with aperture f/1.8 and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with aperture f/2.4. The Vivo X21 has a 12-megapixel camera sensor with aperture f/2.0, IR fill light and 3D mapping. The in-screen fingerprint scanning technology of the phone makes the Vivo X21 a futuristic phone.

The Vivo X21 comes with 128GB built-in storage that can be expanded via microSD card. The connectivity options for the new smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS and Micro-USB. It has a 3200mAh battery and measure in at 154.5 x 74 x 7.4mm.

The Vivo X21 debuted in China in March and the price of the handset there is CNY 3,598 (Rs 37,100 approximately). Though the price is India is slightly cheaper than its Chinese variant, the phone is expected to face a stiff competition in its segment. Xiaomi will also be launching its flagship Mi 8 in India on May 31.