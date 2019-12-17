Vivo V17 goes on sale in India on Amazon, Flipkart; check out price, features

Chinese phone maker Vivo's recently launched smartphone V17 is now on sale in India. The phone can be bought both online and offline. The phone would be available in Amazon, Flipkart, and Vivo India e-store online.

The new Vivo V17 has an L-shaped quad-camera module at the back and a 32MP selfie camera at the front. The V17 is priced at Rs 22,990 in the country for the 8GB Ram + 128 GB storage model.

Vivo V17 has a 6.44-inch display and 5.77 cm (6.21) with rounded corners. The phone has a tiny 2.98-mm punch hole for front camera.

Vivo V17 features and design

The V17 has a super amoled display. It has an aspect ratio of 20:9. The thickness of V17 is 8.54 mm and the weight is 176 gramme. It runs on Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android Pie and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, the phone has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM.

Vovo V17 colors

The phone is available in two colors - Glacier Ice and Midnight Ocean.

Vivo V17 display and camera

Vivo V17 comes with iView Display and 'Super Night Mode' on its 48MP quad camera and 32MP front selfie camera. The quad-camera set consists of a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP sensor for ultrawide shots, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Vivo V17 connectivity

The connectivity options in the new Vivo V17 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, GPS, Beidou, Galileo and GLONASS. The new Vivo smartphone also has a dual SIM support and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

