Vivo V20 with 44MP selfie, triple rear cameras launched in India; check out price, specifications

Vivo on Tuesday launched V20 as the latest addition to its V-series in India. The new smartphone, unveiled at a virtual event, is powered by Snapdragon 720G and comes with triple rear cameras with a primary 64-megapixel lens. The phone is also equipped with a 44-megapixel selfie camera.

Price and availability

Vivo launched V20 smartphone at a starting price of Rs 24,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant. Another variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB is also available at Rs 27,990. The phone is currently available for pre-booking and will be on sale from October 20.

Customers across the country can book this phone on Flipkart and the Vivo online store. The phone will also be available at Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Poorvika, Sangeetha, Big C, and Lot in addition to Vivo Exclusive Stores.

Specifications

The phone panel has a 6.44-inch full-HD AMOLED display running at a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The display makes use of a new normal 20:9 aspect ratio and a high pixel density of 408ppi. The panel also supports HDR 10 for high-quality video playback. It also has a high peak brightness.

Vivo V20 has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor which comes paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The internal storage can be expanded further using a microSD card.

In terms of cameras, the smartphone is equipped with a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary lens. It has been paired with an 8-megapixel multi-function camera that can click super wide-angle and super macro shots. There's also a 2-megapixel monochrome lens.

The phone has a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging. It is 7.38mm thick and weighs 171 grams.

