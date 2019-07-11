Vivo Z1 Pro on sale today at 12pm via Flipkart, Vivo.com; check price in India, offers, specifications

Vivo Z1 Pro will be on sale for the first time at 12pm today via Flipkart and official Vivo website. Vivo Z1 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 712 AIE processor and will be the first member of Vivo's Z-series to take on Samsung Galaxy M40, Motorola One Vision and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7. The price of the mid-range Vivo Z1 Pro smartphone starts at Rs 14,990 and it features a hole-punch selfie camera.

During the sale, the buyers of Vivo Z1 Pro from Vivo India e-store will get benefits worth Rs 6,000 from Reliance Jio. Vivo is also offering Rs 750 instant discount by using ICICI Bank debit and credit cards on Flipkart. The smartphone will be available in Mirror Black, Sonic Black, and Sonic Blue colour options in India.

Vivo Z1 Pro is the first smartphone to carry the Snapdragon 712 SoC along with Adreno 616 GPU. The phone also include a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. For gamers, the Vivo Z1 Pro comes with a dedicated Game Mode. Vivo Z1 Pro will be sold in three RAM variants. There is a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model, and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option for the buyers.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the base model of Vivo Z Pro that comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage costs Rs 14,990. The other two variants including 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and 6GB and 128GB storage will be available for Rs 16,990 and 18,990, respectively. The Vivo Z1Pro will go on sale in India on 11 July on Vivo's online store and Flipkart.

Vivo Z1 Pro comes with a punch hole design and has a 32-MP selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup with 8-MP, 16-MP, and 2-MP sensors with AI face beauty camera feature. The back cameras are backed by Artificial intelligence. There isn't any in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone has a usual fingerprint sensor at the back of the device and runs on Android 9 Pie with Funtouch 9 OS.

Edited By: Udit Verma

