Vodafone's new 3GB data plan compared with Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel equivalents

Vodafone India will now offer 3 GB data per day in its Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan. The plan offers 3 GB 3G/4G data per day for a period of 28 days. This is a hike of just one rupee as earlier Vodafone offered 2.5 GB data per day for 28 days at Rs 348.

Apart from Vodafone, 3GB offers are also provided by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. In a recharge plan of Rs 299, Jio offers 3 GB data per day for 28 days. It also offers 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls.

Airtel also has a similar offer. It offers 3 GB data plan that is priced at Rs 349. In this plan, one gets unlimited local, STD and national roaming voice calls, 3 GB data per day, 100 SMS per day local and STD with a validity period of 28 days.

There has been a substantial boost in data usage with the average Indian consumer. India is the second largest online market, only behind China with around 636 million internet users. The advent of 4G has increased the average data consumption considerably.

Recently, Vodafone also launched two new plans in a bid to take on competitors Jio and Airtel. The Rs 511 provides unlimited local and STD voice calls and 100 SMS per day with 2GB data 3G/4G for 84 days. The other pack Rs 569 offers unlimited local and STD voice calls, 100 SMS per day and 3GB data 3G/4G for 84 days. Vodafone also has Rs 509 pack where it offers 1.4 GB per day for 90 days and Rs 549 which gives 3.5 GB per day for 28 days.

There is a lot of competition in the market. Jio's prepaid plan of Rs 448 also offers 2 GB 3G/4G and unlimited local and STD voice calls along with 100 SMS per day for a period of 84 days. Airtel also recently launched Rs 499 plan where it offers 2 GB 3G/4G per day for 82 days with same voice calling and SMS benefits.

Vodafone has started the plans in order to lure its customer to use their products in a highly competitive market especially ever since the entry of Jio in the teleco playground.