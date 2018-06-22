Vodafone renews RED 399, RED 499 postpaid plans; offers 75GB data, Amazon Prime and more

Ever since Reliance Jio has arrived in the Indian telecom sector, users have gotten used to unlimited calling and great data benefits. To take on Jio, rivals including Airtel and Vodafone have renewed their old plans to provide more data. Vodafone has now refurbished two of its postpaid plans and will offer more data.

Vodafone's postpaid plans are known as RED postpaid and two of these plans are priced at Rs 399 and Rs 499. These two plans have now been revamped. The RED basic Rs 399 plan has been renamed as the RED Entertainment. This plan offers 40GB 3G/4G data. Earlier the same plan used to offer 20GB data. The plan will come with data rollover up to 200GB along with 1-year Vodafone Play subscription and one-year Amazon Prime subscription. The Rs 399 plan would also feature - unlimited local and national calls and unlimited national roaming. Customers will also get bill guarantee in this pack, meaning subscribers will get guaranteed lowest bill for usage on postpaid plan.

Another plan which has been renewed is the Rs 499 plan. This plan, which was originally known as the RED-Traveler R plan has been renamed as RED Entertainment+. This plan offers 75GB, unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. This plan also gives users bill guarantee. The data rollover in this plan is 200GB. The plan also offers 1-year Vodafone Play subscription and one-year Amazon Prime subscription. Earlier the same plan used to offer 40GB data. The plan also gives a device protection plan worth Rs 300 free with this plan.

Airtel also has Rs 399 and Rs 499 postpaid plans which offer unlimited calls and roaming. The Rs 399 plan offers 20GB data while the Rs 499 plan offers 40GB data with one-year Amazon Prime subscription.

Reliance Jio has just a single postpaid plan which comes at Rs 199. This plan offers 25GB data per month with unlimited calling and SMS benefits. After the exhaustion of the 25GB monthly quota, users can enjoy high speed internet to surf and download with data pricing of Rs 20 per GB.