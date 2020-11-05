WahtsApp Pay gets NPCI nod to go live on UPI in graded manner

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in the country, has allowed WhatsApp to go live on its Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The world-renowned messaging application has been allowed to operate WhatsApp Pay on the indigenous payment platform in the multi-bank model on Thursday.WhatsApp can expand its user base on WhatsApp Pay in a graded manner, NPCI said in a statement. In the beginning, it has been allowed a maximum user base of 20 million subscribers in UPI.