WhatsApp now available on Reliance JioPhone; here's how to download

Reliance Jio had made a promise during their AGM this year and it seems they have lived up to it. The company has launched WhatsApp for their KaiOS-based JioPhone and JioPhone2. The promise was to provide essential applications like Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, and Google Maps without needing to upgrade to a smartphone. While Facebook and YouTube were incorporated soon after the event, WhatsApp took a few months' time to appear on JioPhone's ecosystem.

The official release of the company states, "after successful completion of the trials, for the first time, WhatsApp will be available for JioPhone across India. WhatsApp built a new version of its private messaging app for JioPhone, running the Jio-KaiOS, to give people a simple, reliable, and secure way to communicate with friends and family."

How to download

If you own either of these devices, the app can be downloaded from the JioPhone AppStore. The app will also be rolled out to all JioPhone users by September 20. The user just has to head to the app store and hit the download button. The company has also created a special helpline number '1991' to answer queries on the JioPhone.

The new application is designed for phones with keypads. It even gets support for voice recordings. Users just have to verify their WhatsApp numbers and start chatting in groups or on one on one basis.

"Millions of people across India can now use WhatsApp private messaging on the best-in-class JioPhone across India," said Mr. Chris Daniels, Vice President, WhatsApp. "By designing this new app for KaiOS, we hope to expand the ability for people to communicate with anyone in India and around the world by offering the best messaging experience possible to JioPhone users."

Mr. Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, "During this movement of connecting the unconnected, many partners came forward to strengthen the cause. One such partner who has really stood by us from the beginning is Facebook and its ecosystem. The result of one such partnership is out for the world to see today. We will be providing WhatsApp, the most used chat application in the world, on all JioPhones starting today. Jio wants to thank the Facebook and WhatsApp team for making this happen."